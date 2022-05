Dino Melaye loses PDP Senatorial primary in Kogi

The former Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye, on Tuesday lost in his bid to return to the upper legislative chamber.

He was defeated by the lawmaker representing Kabba/Bunu Ijumu Federal constituency, Tajudeen Yusuf, in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary election held in the district.

READ ALSO: Dino Melaye labels APC most inconsistent party in Africa

Yusuf polled 163 votes to brush aside competition from Melaye who scored 99.

A banker, Victor Adoji, won the PDP senatorial ticket for Kogi East.

