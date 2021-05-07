EFCC joins Army in fight against terrorism | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
EFCC joins Army in fight against terrorism
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has stressed the need for the Nigerian Army and the Commission to collaborate in the fight against money laundering and terrorist financing in the Northeast part of Nigeria.
EFCC Maiduguri Zonal Head, Onwukwe C. Obiora, stated this Thursday, during a courtesy visit to the Theatre Command, Operation Hadin Ka, in Maiduguri, Borno State.
According to him, ”the Theatre Command is a very critical stakeholder in the fight against corruption and the role it plays is enormous. Therefore, it is necessary and important for the Nigerian Army to join hands with us to end insurgency in Nigeria by identifying and cutting off the source of financing for the insurgents.
”We want to equally inform you that in carrying out our mandate the Commission ensures that movement of cash by Non-Governmental Organisations across the local governments in Borno, Yobe and some parts of Adamawa states must be approved by the Zonal Office”.
He further stated that if sponsors of insurgency, kidnapping were cut off, the fight will be worn by the Theatre Command.
Read also: EFCC, Army behave like illiterates, Judge says
Obiora appealed to the Command to report suspected illicit funds linked to NGOs or individuals to the Commission.
In his response, the Theatre Commander, Major General F. Yahaya pledged the Command’s support to the EFCC.
According to him, the Army will help the Commission in identifying and reporting the bad eggs amongst NGOs, Bureau de change operators and other local contractors with the aim of stopping money laundering and terrorists financing in the Northeast.
In a related development, the Army has pledged to improve the existing relationship between it and the EFCC. The Commander, 3 Brigade Nigerian Army, Kano, Brigadier General S. Nicodemus made the pledge Thursday May 6 when he visited the Kano Zonal Office of the EFCC.
The General who assumed command of the Brigade on April 23, 2021 said the visit was to cement the existing relationship between the Army and the Agency.
He disclosed that he was briefed by his predecessor of the cordial relationship that exists between the Brigade and the EFCC and urged the Zonal Head to uphold the relationship.
The Kano Zonal Head, Mualledi Farouq Dogondaji in his response, assured Gen Nicodemus of enhanced relationship and support.
Dogondaji further stated that the doors of the Commission were open to the Nigerian Army.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Villarreal knock Arsenal out of Europa League, set up Man Utd final
Spanish giants, Villarreal have knocked Premier League side Arsenal out of the Europa League after a 2-1 aggregate semifinal victory....
FIFA postpones World Cup qualifiers in Africa
The world football body, FIFA has postponed the 2022 World Cup qualifiers for Africa, which was scheduled to hold in...
Chelsea subdue Madrid to set up UCL final showdown with Man City
Two Premier League clubs will be meeting in the final of this season’s Champions League after Chelsea defeated Real Madrid...
Mahrez double sends Man City into first Champions League final
Algeria forward, Riyad Mahrez scored twice against Paris Saint-Germain to help Manchester City reach their first-ever Champions League final. The...
Mourinho to replace Fonseca as Roma manager from next season
Jose Mourinho has been announced as the manager of Italian Serie A side, AS Roma from the start of next...
Latest Tech News
Ex-US President, Trump, launches self-hosted “Twitter”. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Donald Trump launches...
Nigerian govt signs MoU for nationwide deployment of 5G services
The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to begin the deployment of the Fifth Generation (5G) services...
Ghana to host Jack Dorsey. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Ghana to host...
OceanHub Africa accelerator selects six ocean-minded entrepreneurs. One other thing and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. OceanHub Africa accelerator...
Nigeria’s Zhal Foods wins ₦1M in Quickteller Business contest. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Zhal Foods...
FarmKonnect births agric extension facility, FagEx, in Ibadan
Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, launched a new electronic agriculture extension facility in Ibadan, the state capital....