Nigeria’s Curacel partners ALAT by Wema to expand offering. 3 other stories and a trivia

1. Nigeria’s Curacel partners ALAT by Wema to expand offering

A Nigerian embedded insurance startup, Curacel, has partnered with digital banking initiative, ALAT by Wema to expand its offering to new markets.

Henry Mascot, CEO of Curacel, stated this in a press release seen by Ripples Nigeria on Friday, October 20, 2023.

Described as a game-changing partnership, Curacel will leverage the collaboration to provide car, device, and health insurance to ALAT users.

Prior to the partnership, ALAT by Wema offers a wide range of innovative financial services designed to simplify and enhance the banking experience.

This collaboration is expected to integrate Curacel’s cutting-edge embedded insurance solutions for ALAT users.

Speaking on the development, Henry Mascot, CEO of Curacel, said: “Our partnership with ALAT signifies a monumental step forward in the world of insurance services.

“We are proud to work with ALAT by Wema, an institution known for its unwavering commitment to digital innovation.

“The experience working with the ALAT team has been outstanding. The speed and efficiency of the onboarding process, coupled with the high level of teamwork, truly sets this partnership apart.”

Trivia question: What does it mean for a component to be “hot swappable?”

A. Its clock speed can be raised or lowered through software.

B. It can be connected or disconnected while the computer is turned on.

C. It can wake a computer from standby mode.

D. It is compatible with computers running Windows and macOS.

Find answer below

2. Kasssh launches in UK to bring cash payment to online shopping

In response to growing concerns over the accessibility of cash for online transactions, Kasssh has introduced a new service that allows consumers to pay for online purchases using cash in the United Kingdom.

The Founder, Piero Macari, disclosed this in a press release seen by Ripples Nigeria on Friday, October 20, 2023.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the goal of the new service is to bridge the gap between cash and the booming e-commerce market.

Commenting on the development, Piero Macari, said: “By incorporating cash payments, we’re ensuring that more customers have the opportunity to enjoy the benefits of online shopping, regardless of their payment preference.

“Kasssh is set to enhance the e-commerce landscape, making online shopping a more inclusive, flexible, and secure experience.”

The service also aims to provide greater flexibility and security for those who prefer or rely on cash transactions, making the world of online shopping more accessible to all.

3. Egypt’s Crafty Workshop secures $400K from EdVentures

Crafty Workshop, an Egypt-based Edtech company, has announced raising $400,000 in a Seed funding round led by EdVentures.

The startup co-founder, Hadeer Shalaby, stated this in a press release seen by Ripples Nigeria on Friday, 20 October, 2023.

The new raiser marks the second investment round that Crafty has received from EdVentures, MENA’s leading Edtech investor and CVC.

Established in 2019 by Hadeer Shalaby and Amgad Moustafa, Crafty Workshop is a prominent e-learning platform specializing in the creative industries.

Crafty Workshop offers a diverse range of creative courses and workshops, catering to individuals interested in art, design, illustration, programming, game development, photography, animation, handicraft, and more.

The platform’s primary focus is to provide accessible and high-quality education, empowering learners to enhance their creative skills and pursue their passions.

Hadeer Shalaby, co-founder of Crafty Workshop, expressed enthusiasm about the future prospects, stating, “We are thrilled to have received this investment from EdVentures, which will enable us to accelerate our growth and make a greater impact in the Edtech space.

“We are excited to expand our reach to the Gulf Region, enrich our content library, and enhance our offerings for schools involved in creative productions.”

4. Kenya’s Data Integrated secure CBK Payments license

Data Integrated, a Kenyan financial technology and mobility solutions company, has secured official approval from the Central Bank of Kenya to operate as a Payment Service Provider (PSP).

The CEO, Mary Mwangi, stated this in a press release seen by Ripples Nigeria on Friday, October 20, 2023.

Established in 2012 and headquartered in Nairobi, Data Integrated has reportedly developed and implemented a comprehensive Mobility as a Service (MaaS) platform with technology-based solutions for various key stakeholders within the public transport ecosystem.

The platform aims to enhance service delivery, improve safety, and streamline operations for bus companies, matatu owners, passengers, regulators, and partners.

Mary Mwangi, the founder and CEO of Data Integrated, said: “The Central Bank of Kenya’s approval to operate as a Payment Service Provider is a significant achievement for Data Integrated.

“It allows us to further expand our MobiTill solutions and continue our mission of revolutionizing the public transport sector and contributing to the broader goal of financial inclusion.

“We are dedicated to providing efficient logistics systems and customized payment solutions that address the evolving needs of our stakeholders.”

Trivia Answer: It can be connected or disconnected while the computer is turned on.

In electronics terminology, the word “hot” is often used to mean “active” or “powered on.” Therefore, a hot swappable device is a peripheral or component that can be removed or added while a computer is running. Replacing a device while a computer is powered on is called “hot swapping”

