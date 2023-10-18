Orange, Koolboks partner on solar freezer project. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Orange, Koolboks partner on solar freezer project

Orange is set to partner with Franco-Nigerian startup Koolboks to launch a range of solar-powered freezers in 11 African countries where Orange operates.

The CEO of Koolboks, Ayoola Dominic, disclosed this in a press release seen by Ripples Nigeria on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

Koolboks, according to the team, offers a freezing and refrigeration solution using equipment equipped with solar panels and batteries, providing up to three days of autonomous operation.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that Koolboks’ solar equipment features LED lights and USB ports that enable quick charging of various devices like phones and tablets.

The partnership between Orange Group and Koolboks will initially be implemented in the Democratic Republic of Congo before extending its reach to the other 11 countries where Orange Group has a presence, including Cameroon.

Commenting on the development, Ayoola Dominic, founder and CEO of Koolboks, noted that the partnership with Orange will facilitate the distribution of its solar freezers.

2. Nova Credit closes $45m Series C funding round

Nova Credit, a credit bureau and data analytics company, has closed $45 million in a Series C funding round to further expand its product suite and enhance the application of open finance in credit decision-making.

This was contained in a press release by the CEO, Misha Esipov, as seen by Ripples Nigeria on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

According to a press release, the funding round was led by Canapi Ventures, which is Nova Credit’s primary investor.

The new raiser builds on the $50 million raised in its Series B round in February 2020.

Existing investors including General Catalyst, Index Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, Y Combinator, and Avid Ventures also participated in the funding round.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that new investors include Geodesic Capital, Harmonic Capital, Radiate Capital, and Socium Ventures (Cox Enterprises).

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in New York, Nova Credit specializes in utilizing open finance to empower its partners to make credit decisions with greater confidence and accuracy.

Misha Esipov, co-founder and CEO of Nova Credit, emphasized that this Series C funding strengthens the company’s position as a valuable partner for lenders.

3. Treepz, Octamile collaborate to launch travel and mobility insurance programme

Nigerian mobility startup, Treepz, has joined forces with insurtech company, Octamile, to introduce Treepz Care, an innovative insurance programme.

The CEO Onyeka Akumah noted that the new product aims to redefine travel and mobility experiences by offering comprehensive coverage and peace of mind to Treepz’s community of travelers and hosts.

Established in 2019 as Plentywaka and rebranded in September 2021, Treepz operates a digital platform that enables passengers to book daily rides on fixed routes.

The startup also serves as an aggregator for bus travel companies across numerous Nigerian cities, facilitating the transition from manual service and ticketing to digitalized solutions.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the collaboration between Treepz and Octamile has given rise to Treepz Care, an insurance program that encompasses a range of insurance services tailored for both guests and hosts.

