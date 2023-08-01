Nigeria’s FastaMoni launches school fee payment platform, EduPali. 1 other story and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

1. Nigeria’s FastaMoni launches school fee payment platform, EduPali

Nigerian startup FastaMoni Technologies has unveiled its pioneering online platform, EduPali, to address the pressing challenges of soaring education costs and limited accessibility to quality education in Africa.

EduPali, according to the team, serves as a digital payment platform designed to streamline school fee payments while offering other benefits to both educational institutions and students across the continent.

Speaking on the development, Adetola Adele, the co-founder, and CEO of FastaMoni, emphasized that the company is dedicated to optimizing the payment process as well as ensuring affordability and flexibility for parents.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that EduPali offers a range of payment options including split payments tailored to low-income families and one-off payments for those with moderate income levels.

Adele said: “Our focus is on optimising the payment process, ensuring affordability and flexibility for parents.

“We provide various payment options, including split payments for low-income families and one-off payments for families with moderate income levels. By facilitating these flexible payment options, we aim to increase compliance rates and enable more families to afford their children’s education.

“Our platform also incorporates an AI system that enhances community engagement and helps mitigate fraudulent practices, such as cross-carpeting between schools on our platform.”

Tech Trivia: What does emptying Windows’ Recycle Bin do?

A. Permanently removes temporarily-deleted files.

B. Restores recently deleted files to their original locations.

C. Shows how much disk space is used by deleted files.

D. Resets Windows back to factory settings.

Answer: see end of the post

2. Marula Square backs Zuri Health in new investment deal

Zuri Health, a digital healthcare firm with a mission to revolutionize healthcare through cutting-edge technology, has crossed a new milestone as it drives toward its vision of achieving a healthier Africa.

The company which was founded in 2020 by entrepreneurs Daisy Isiaho, Ikechukwu Anoke, and Titilola Olaolu-Hassan, continues to push through with digital innovation that offers comprehensive healthcare solutions.

READ ALSO: TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

In a new partnership deal, Zuri Health has secured a strategic investment from Marula Square, a venture capital company with a strong focus on supporting African entrepreneurs.

The collaboration aims to unleash a healthcare technology revolution, driving groundbreaking advancements in the region’s healthcare landscape.

Marula Square’s strategic investment in Zuri Health positions the company for accelerated growth and allows it to further develop and expand its innovative healthcare solutions.

The backing from Marula Square reflects the venture capital firm’s unwavering commitment to driving positive change in Africa and supporting sustainable enterprises.

The partnership between Marula Square and Zuri Health is set to revolutionize the healthcare landscape in Africa, driving personalized and data-driven care to impact the lives of individuals across the continent positively.

Trivia answer: Permanently removes temporarily-deleted files.

When you delete a file or folder in Windows, it is placed in the Recycle Bin. Items are temporarily stored in the Recycle Bin before they are permanently deleted by the user.

The Recycle Bin is located on the Windows desktop. When it is empty, the icon is an empty recycle bin. If it contains one or more items, the icon changes to a recycle bin with papers in it.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now