Nigeria’s Nestcoin closes $6.45m pre-seed funding round. 1 other thing and a trivia

1. Nigeria’s Nestcoin closes $6.45m pre-seed funding round

Nigerian fintech startup, Nestcoin, has announced closing a US$6.45 million in pre-seed funding.

According to the startup, the raiser will help it expand its global operations and invest in more products to accelerate crypto adoption and financial freedom for people in frontier markets.

Co-founded by Yele Bademosi and Taiwo Orilogbon, the company builds, operates and invests in web3 applications.

Nestcoin aims to democratise access to economic opportunities presented by crypto and web3.

On its mission to achieve its goals, the startup noted that it is working to see the possibility of making crypto simple and accessible to everyday people.

In 2021, the company launched its media arm, Breach, with a vision to create advance crypto education globally.

Same year, Nestcoin equally launched Metaverse Magna (MVM), a crypto gaming guild that helps users earn up to US$1,000 per month.

2. Social commerce startup, Brimore, secures $25m Series A round

Leading Egyptian social commerce platform, Brimore, has secured a US$25 million Series A round of funding.

The startup hopes to use to use the new raiser to grow its product and supplier lists as it looks to expand across the continent.

With an aim to become the leading social commerce app in Africa, the 5 year old company has built a platform that leverages the power of individual social networks to enable broad, cost-effective market access.

Since its debut and market entry in 2017, the startup claims to have been enabling manufacturers sell their products directly to end consumers through a network of micro-distributors across Egypt.

Brimore’s platform, which includes payment and supply chain facilities, serves hundreds of SMEs, which sell thousands of products including packaged foods, personal care, and household goods through tens of thousands of social sellers in all 27 governorates across Egypt.

In 2020, the startup raised a US$3.5 million pre-Series A round.

Trivia Answer: Java

Java is a high-level programming language developed by Sun Microsystems. It was originally designed for developing programs for set-top boxes and handheld devices, but later became a popular choice for creating web applications.

The Java syntax is similar to C++, but is strictly an object-oriented programming language. For example, most Java programs contain classes, which are used to define objects, and methods, which are assigned to individual classes.

