Chinese local lab launches 6G technology transmission. 1 other thing and a trivia

1. Chinese local lab launches 6G technology transmission

A Chinese local laboratory, Purple Mountain Lab., has made history launching 6G technology ahead of the world.

This milestone comes as leading global scientists prepare to showcase to the world the use of 5G technology at the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games.

Sources from China stated that the 6G deployment was carried out by a research team at the government-backed Purple Mountain Laboratories.

The team, during the exploration, claimed to have achieved a wireless transmission speed of 206.25 gigabites per second, marking a world record for highest real-time wireless transmission.

The recorded 6G speed, in perspective, is roughly 10-20 times faster than current 5G technology available in China.

In use, the speed will facilitate the download of an entire 59.5 hour Marvel Cinematic Universe sequence in 4K in 16 seconds.

While global deployment of 5G is still confronted by challenges ranging from high cost to fear surrounding conspiracy theories; 6G could take a while to receive the world’s attention.

Tech Trivia: What type of port does the iPhone 12 have?

A Dock connector

B Lightning

C Thunderbolt

D USB-C

Answer: See end of post

2. uYilo Electric Mobility Programme opens call for applications

uYilo Electric Mobility Programme has opened call for applications into its programme.

The initiative invites South African startups that are eligible for the opening.

The body noted that the programme looks to provide up to ZAR1 million (US$64,000) for projects in the energy storage, vehicle systems, charging infrastructure and connected car sectors.

The programme is an initiative of the Technology Innovation Agency, a public entity of the Department of Science and Innovation.

Launched in 2013, the programme is described as a multi-stakeholder, collaborative programme focused on enabling, facilitating and mobilising electric mobility in South Africa.

In past editions, the initiative has funded projects including battery systems, charging solutions, motors, inverters, remote monitoring systems, and electric vehicles.

Trivia Answer: Lightning

Lightning is a proprietary I/O interface designed by Apple for its mobile devices, such as the iPhone, iPad, and iPod. It was first introduced in September, 2012, with the iPhone 5 and new iPod models.

It was later added to iPads, beginning with the 4th generation iPad and the first generation iPad mini. The Lightning interface replaced the the previous “dock connector,” which Apple products used since 2003.

