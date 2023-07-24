Nigeria’s Pharma Run wins prestigious startup competition. 2. other stories and a trivia

Nigeria’s Pharma Run wins prestigious startup competition

Pharma Run, an online platform that allows users to find and order pharmaceutical products and services with Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options, has emerged winner of the Pitch2Win startup competition, receiving a prize of US$10,000.

The annual competition focuses on supporting early-stage startups, with participants presenting their business ideas to a panel of judges, including representatives from Ventures Platform, TLcom Capital, SG Verse, Freakout Holdings, and Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority.

Founded in 2021 by Teniola Adedeji and Funmilola Aderemi, Pharma Run aims to address the issue of stock shortages in traditional pharmacies, which often lead customers to seek alternatives.

Over the past decade, the pharmaceutical industry in Nigeria and other African countries has faced challenges related to inventory management and accessibility.

Pharma Run’s innovative approach, which incorporates BNPL options, seeks to improve the availability of pharmaceutical products for consumers.

Winning the Pitch2Win competition offers Pharma Run an opportunity for increased visibility, investor interest, and potential funding for further development and expansion.

Tech Trivia: When does a computer conduct a POST test?

1.During the shutdown process

2.When it wakes from sleep

3.When it connects to the Internet

4.After powering on, before loading the operating system

Answer: see end of post

Kenya’s Zuri Health closes funding to expand reach

Zuri Health, a Kenyan startup, has closed funding from Five35 Ventures to further expand its innovative healthcare platform and extend its benefits to a larger audience.

The startup, which launched in January 2021, introduced a virtual, mobile-first, on-demand healthcare platform.

This Kenyan platform facilitates quick and easy access to certified healthcare providers based on availability, location, and specialization.

Initially launched in Kenya, Zuri Health has now expanded its operations to include Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Uganda, Tanzania, and Zambia.

Having previously raised a US$1.3 million pre-seed round of funding, Zuri Health’s collaboration with Five35 Ventures aims to continue its growth trajectory.

Zuri Health’s innovative platform addresses health-related issue by leveraging technology to connect patients with healthcare providers conveniently.

The additional funding from Five35 Ventures reflects the growing interest of investors in healthtech startups that offer scalable and impactful solutions in the African healthcare industry.

HyperPay’s acquires Sanad Cash to enhance fintech services

Saudi Arabia-based fintech company, HyperPay, has announced acquiring Sanad Cash, a platform that automates expense management processes for businesses.

The acquisition aims to diversify HyperPay’s product offerings and strengthen its position as a comprehensive digital solution provider across the MENA region.

Sanad Cash’s SaaS platform enables corporate clients to track their expenses and process on-demand payments for employees and others.

Having raised $1.6 million in funding the previous year, Sanad Cash brings valuable expertise to HyperPay.

Founded in 2010 by Muhannad Ebwini, HyperPay is a payment gateway that offers various payment processing services, including risk and fraud management, monitoring systems, installments, and invoicing systems.

With over $50 million in funding to date, HyperPay has established itself as a leading player in the fintech industry.

The fintech sector in the MENA region has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by increased digital adoption and a need for innovative financial solutions.

HyperPay’s acquisition of Sanad Cash indicates the company’s commitment to enhancing its service offerings and simplifying financial transactions for both individuals and corporations.

Trivia answer:After power on.

POST Stands for “Power On Self Test.” POST (or P.O.S.T.) is a series of system checks run by computers and other electronic devices when they are turned on.

The results of the test may be displayed on a screen, output through flashing LEDs, or simply recorded internally. On computer systems, the POST operation runs at the beginning of the boot sequence. If all the tests pass, the rest of the startup process continues automatically.

