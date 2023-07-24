Musk renames Twitter, unveils photo of headquarters with new logo

Elon Musk, American tech entrepreneur and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has announced a major rebranding effort for the popular social media platform Twitter as it takes a new name to become X.

The announcement, which comes in a series of tweets, unveiled a new photo of the company’s headquarters with the new logo.

Our headquarters tonight pic.twitter.com/GO6yY8R7fO — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 24, 2023

The unveiling of the new logo has been greeted with mixed reactions.

The original blue bird, which had become synonymous with Twitter, was replaced by a futuristic and minimalist design featuring a stylized “X” in simple fix, showcasing the platform’s renewed identity.

Industry analysts, reacting to the development, noted the implications of such decision —as changing logos for businesses, especially established and well-known ones like Twitter, is not without risks.

Twitter, now X, as expected, will need to carefully navigate this transition to retain its massive user base while attracting new audiences.

As the news of X’s rebranding spreads across the internet, debates and discussions have ignited among netizens.

The tech world awaits with bated breath to see how users respond to X’s transformation and how this move by Elon Musk could potentially influence other businesses.

