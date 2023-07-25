Japan’s Spiker closes funding for AI Solution. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

Japan’s Spiker closes funding for AI Solution

Japanese healthcare startup, Spiker, has announced securing a new funding to advance its mission on AI-driven solution, Alert-Monitor, for the healthcare sector.

Combining artificial intelligence (AI) technology with central monitoring software, Alert-Monitor focuses on analyzing fetal heart rate labor chart data.

According to Spiker, the solution aims to address the devastatingly high infant mortality rates in developing countries, particularly in South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa, where approximately 3.9 million babies lose their lives each year.

The new funding, 83 million yen (approximately $600,000) in a pre-series A round, led by Inclusion Japan and DG Incubation, is expected to accelerate the potential impact of Alert-Monitor.

The high infant mortality rate in many African countries continues to present a significant challenge to healthcare systems.

Spiker’s AI-powered Alert-Monitor holds promise in providing critical support to healthcare professionals, especially in regions facing shortages of trained medical personnel.

The recent funding also indicates the growing interest of investors in healthtech solutions that have the potential to improve healthcare outcomes and save lives in developing regions.

Tech Trivia: Which company developed and patented CDMA wireless technology?

1.Qualcomm

2.US Robotics

3.Cisco

4.Nokia

Answer: see end of post

African healthtech startup, Kasha, secures $21M funding

Africa-focused health-technology company, Kasha, has raised over $21 million in a series-B funding round led by Cape Town’s Knife Capital.

The funding round saw participation from various investors, including FinnFund, DFC, Altree Capital, and others.

Kasha operates as a digital retail and last-mile distribution platform, catering to consumers, resellers, pharmacies, hospitals, and clinics.

The startup, founded in Rwanda in 2016, targets women, who are influential in health product and household goods purchases in Africa.

The funding round highlights the potential for growth in the healthtech sector, especially in the African market.

EdVentures, VMS partners to drive EdTech innovation in MENA

EdVentures, an Edtech corporate venture capital firm, has entered into a strategic partnership with VMS, a Venture Studio empowering entrepreneurs and startups in the Middle East.

The collaboration, according to the duo, is expected to revolutionize the EdTech industry in Saudi Arabia and Egypt, contributing to societal growth through innovative educational solutions.

VMS’s expertise, resources, and network will support talented startups entering the Saudi Arabian market, while EdVentures will provide specialized incubation, acceleration, and investment programs to enhance the startups’ chances of success.

The partnership between EdVentures and VMS underscores the increasing importance of EdTech solutions in addressing educational challenges in the MENA region.

As demand for innovative educational technology grows, partnerships like this are crucial in fostering innovation, empowering talent, and driving positive change in education.

Trivia answer: Qualcomm

CDMA Stands for “Code-Division Multiple Access.” CDMA is a wireless transmission technology that allows multiple digital signals to travel over the same carrier channel.

Qualcomm developed and patented CDMA as a commercial cellular networking method in the 1990s, and carriers first deployed networks using the technology in 1995. CDMA was one of two competing standards for 2G and 3G cellular data networks, along with GSM.

