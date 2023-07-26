African Healthtech, Clafiya closes $610K Pre-Seed Funding. 1 other story and a trivia

Tech
- African Healthtech, Clafiya closes $610K Pre-Seed Funding
Clafiya, an African healthtech startup, has closed $610,000 in a pre-seed funding round to expand its innovative digital primary care services.
The investment, according to the team, will be utilized for product development, team expansion, and enhancing their offerings.
The round attracted interest from investors and institutions, going on to underscore Clafiya’s potential in the African healthtech market.
Clafiya’s focus on offering digital primary care services, along with its unique business model, makes it an attractive investment prospect.
The startup’s ability to address the healthcare challenges in the region and its strategic partnerships with reputable organizations position it for success in the evolving healthtech landscape.
Tech Trivia: Which service sends basic text messages to mobile phones?
- SQL
- SMB
- SMS
- SSH
Answer: see end of post
- MENA-Based DESAISIV secures $2M Pre-Seed Round
DESAISIV, an insurtech startup based in the MENA region, has secured $2 million in a pre-seed funding round.
Co-founded by entrepreneurs Saed Khawaldeh and Mohamad Nabhan, DESAISIV aims to revolutionize the insurance sector.
The startup focuses on leveraging AI to optimize various aspects of health insurance.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the startup’s impressive prediction accuracy and partnerships with leading organizations contributed to its growth in the industry.
The additional funding from investors will provide DESAISIV with the resources to further develop AI products and expand its operations.
Trivia answer: SMS
SMS Stands for “Short Message Service.” SMS is used to send text messages to mobile phones. The messages can typically be up to 160 characters in length, though some services use 5-bit mode, which supports 224 characters.
SMS was originally created for phones that use GSM (Global System for Mobile) communication, but now all the major cell phone systems support it.
