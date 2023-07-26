African Healthtech, Clafiya closes $610K Pre-Seed Funding. 1 other story and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

African Healthtech, Clafiya closes $610K Pre-Seed Funding

Clafiya, an African healthtech startup, has closed $610,000 in a pre-seed funding round to expand its innovative digital primary care services.

The investment, according to the team, will be utilized for product development, team expansion, and enhancing their offerings.

The round attracted interest from investors and institutions, going on to underscore Clafiya’s potential in the African healthtech market.

Clafiya’s focus on offering digital primary care services, along with its unique business model, makes it an attractive investment prospect.

The startup’s ability to address the healthcare challenges in the region and its strategic partnerships with reputable organizations position it for success in the evolving healthtech landscape.

Tech Trivia: Which service sends basic text messages to mobile phones?

SQL SMB SMS SSH

Answer: see end of post

MENA-Based DESAISIV secures $2M Pre-Seed Round

DESAISIV, an insurtech startup based in the MENA region, has secured $2 million in a pre-seed funding round.

Co-founded by entrepreneurs Saed Khawaldeh and Mohamad Nabhan, DESAISIV aims to revolutionize the insurance sector.

The startup focuses on leveraging AI to optimize various aspects of health insurance.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the startup’s impressive prediction accuracy and partnerships with leading organizations contributed to its growth in the industry.

The additional funding from investors will provide DESAISIV with the resources to further develop AI products and expand its operations.

Trivia answer: SMS

SMS Stands for “Short Message Service.” SMS is used to send text messages to mobile phones. The messages can typically be up to 160 characters in length, though some services use 5-bit mode, which supports 224 characters.

SMS was originally created for phones that use GSM (Global System for Mobile) communication, but now all the major cell phone systems support it.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now