AWS launches ‘HealthScribe’ as medical AI-powered tool. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

AWS launches ‘HealthScribe’ as medical AI-powered tool

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has launched a new service, AWS HealthScribe, that seeks to cater for healthcare software providers.

This new product harnesses the potential of generative artificial intelligence and speech recognition to automate the drafting of clinical documentation.

AWS HealthScribe is designed to save valuable time for healthcare workers by offering AI-generated transcripts and summaries of patient visits, which can be seamlessly integrated into the electronic health record system.

Beyond simple summaries, the tool can also extract essential medical terms, medications, and other key details.

To ensure accuracy, physicians have the option to review and cross-check each line of generated text with the original transcript.

According to a study funded by the American Medical Association in 2016, physicians spent twice as much time on administrative work as they did with patients.

The introduction of AWS HealthScribe and similar solutions like Microsoft’s DAX Express marks a significant advancement in the healthcare industry.

By leveraging generative AI and natural language processing, these tools aim to streamline clinical documentation, enhance productivity, and reduce the burden on medical professionals.

Tech Trivia: Which type of DNS record identifies a domain’s mail server?

1.A

2.ASO

3.ANS

4.MX

Answer: see end of post

UAE’s Wellx secures $2M Seed Funding

Wellx, a UAE-based platform with a focus on wellness and embedded insurance, has secured $2 million in a Seed funding round, with the Dubai Future District Fund (DFDF) leading the investment.

The injection of capital is expected to support the regional growth of this UAE startup and drive technological innovation to fulfill Wellx’s mission of promoting healthier societies.

READ ALSO:Nigeria’s Pharma Run wins prestigious startup competition. 2. other stories and a trivia

The funding round also saw participation from prominent investors such as DASH Ventures, Annex Investments, Sanabil Investments, Plus VC, Aditum Investments, Loyal VC, and Plug and Play Ventures.

Wellx was co-founded in 2022 by Vaibhav Kashyap, Javed Akberali, and Anushka Patchava.

As individuals become more conscious about their health and well-being, platforms like Wellx stand to benefit from the rising demand for personalized, gamified, and rewarding experiences.

Rainmaking Innovation expands into Saudi Arabia

Rainmaking Innovation, a globally recognized corporate innovation firm, is making its foray into Saudi Arabia’s startup ecosystem.

With a track record of boosting corporate innovation and running successful startup acceleration programs through Startupbootcamp, Rainmaking Innovation is set to fuel growth and opportunities in the Saudi Arabian market.

Having played a vital role in the establishment of Startupbootcamp in 2010, Rainmaking Innovation is committed to supporting ambitious entrepreneurs at all stages of their growth journey.

To drive the growth of critical sectors in Saudi Arabia, Rainmaking Innovation is launching two industry-focused programs: Fintech and Tourism & Hospitality.

These programs aim to accelerate the development of startups within these sectors, fostering innovation and unlocking opportunities for sustainable growth and job creation in alignment with the nation’s Vision 2030 goals.

Rainmaking Innovation places a strong emphasis on nurturing entrepreneurial talent and aims to create an environment where creativity and innovation can flourish.

This involves providing local talent with access to global expertise, facilitating knowledge transfer, and empowering young innovators to take their ideas to the next level.

With the support of industry-focused startup accelerators like Startupbootcamp, Saudi Arabia aims to foster a conducive ecosystem for startups to thrive.

By focusing on key sectors like Fintech and Tourism & Hospitality, Rainmaking Innovation is aligning its efforts with the nation’s ambitious Vision 2030 plan, which seeks to diversify the economy and promote technological advancements.

Trivia answer: MX

MX records list mail servers that handle email sent to the domain. DNS Record. A DNS record is a plain text entry in a zone file that contains important information about a domain, and is an important part of the Domain Name System.

A domain’s zone file contains multiple DNS records that help translate human-readable domain names into machine-readable IP addresses, including a domain’s name server and mail server information.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now