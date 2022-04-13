Nigeria’s Simpu raises $1M pre-seed round. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Nigeria’s Simpu raises $1M pre-seed round

A Nigerian customer engagement startup, Simpu, has raised a $1 million pre-seed funding round to help brands deliver better customer engagement experiences.

Simpu’s CEO and co-founder, Collins Iheagwara, made the announcement in a press release on Wednesday.

The startup is a B2B SaaS platform focused on making communication and engagement software for businesses.

The SaaS company unifies communication channels such as email, WhatsApp, Twitter direct messages, Facebook Messenger, SMS, and website live chat into a single app.

Speaking on the investment, Collins noted that the raiser will be used to increase features for customers and grow revenue.

He said: “We are doubling down on features our customers love and hoping that we can grow revenues even further.

“There is also an explosion of communication apps among consumers. Consumers want to be reached on their preferred channels, posing a massive problem for businesses.

“We have been asked countlessly by businesses – how do they effectively communicate with their customers, clients, and friends across all the channels and apps? For us, that was the gap.”

Tech Trivia: A group of storage devices accessible over a network is called a what?

A LAN

B WAN

C FAN

D SAN

Answer: see end of post

2. Nigeria’s fintech startup, Kippa, launches new digital payments product

Kippa, a Nigerian fintech startup, has launched a new digital product sought to enhance payment in Africa.

Kippa revealed this on Wednesday in a press release highlighting the use-case of the new product.

According to the startup, the product: Kippa Payments is a digital payments solution that will enable users to perform extended payments transactions automatically.

The startup runs a bookkeeping and finance management App that helps users generate professional invoices, track profit, manage expenses as well as recover debt.

Focused on bridging the gap between Nigeria’s formally registered and informal businesses, the startup was founded in June 2021 by brothers Kennedy Ekezie and Duke Ekezie together. with Jephtah Chidozie-Uche

3. Twitter acquires push notifications company, OpenBack

American microblogging platform, Twitter, has acquired a Dublin-based push notifications company, OpenBack, for an undisclosed sum.

Jay Sullivan, Twitter’s Head of Consumer Products, made the announcement in a tweet thread, sharing some background into the deal.

According to Jay, OpenBack as a company offered “device-side control of push notifications”.

He noted that the mobile marketing platform improves how push notifications work, using client-side device-side data, mobile edge computing and machine learning.

Speaking on the development, OpenBack’s Chief Executive Officer, David Shackleton, expressed the team’s excitement joining Twitter as an acquired entity.

He said: “we make push notifications truly user-first for billions of people in a new way, and this opportunity to work with Twitter fulfills that in so many ways more than we ever imagined.”

Trivia Answer: SAN

Stands for “Storage Area Network.” A SAN is a network of storage devices that can be accessed by multiple computers.

Each computer on the network can access hard drives in the SAN as if they were local disks connected directly to the computer.

This allows individual hard drives to be used by multiple computers, making it easy to share information between different machines.

By: Kayode Hamsat

