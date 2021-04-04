NMA berates Ngige over comments that doctors aren't paid abroad | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
NMA berates Ngige over comments that doctors aren’t paid abroad
The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), on Saturday, April 3, criticised the Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige over his claim that resident doctors were not paid by government or institutions outside Nigeria.
This critique was contained in a statement signed by the NMA president and secretary-general Innocent Ujah and Philips Ekpe respectively.
According to the NMA, the claim was a hate speech and capable of bringing down the nation’s health sector.
Resident doctors were paid where they worked in the US and UK, as well as other parts of the world, the association confirmed.
Read also: Ngige slams doctors over strike, claims they went back on agreement with govt
“The NMA is totally in disagreement with the way and manner some government functionaries carry out their duties, which is completely insensitive to the plight of the people. Accountability is the fulcrum for good governance in all facets and we do not demand anything less from those charged with the responsibility of governing the people,” part of the statement read.
According to the NMA, government should improve the welfare of doctors and other health workers, saying it was the most sustainable means of delivering quality health care to the people of the country.
“Perhaps, this will help to reduce the current brain drain being experienced, that is dealing a deadly blow to our health care delivery system, which has made our hospitals to be regarded as mere consulting clinics,” the group added.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that Ngige, in an interview with Channels Television on Friday April 2, stated that resident doctors were only paid in Nigeria, but not in the US, UK and other nations.
