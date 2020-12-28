NMA laments sensationalism attached to death of 20 doctors due to COVID-19

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has disparaged what it said is the sensationalism in the media attached to the death of 20 doctors in one week due to the second wave of COVID-19 sweeping across the country.

In a terse statement, Monday morning, FCT Chairman of the NMA, Dr Enema Amodu expressed worry over the sensationalism being attached to the alarm it raised last week concerning the death of the 20 doctors.

Dr Amodu lamented that the focus seemed to have shifted away from the facts of the matter that doctors and other health workers are being paid abysmally low hazard allowance and that there are not enough PPE’s available to doctors to the sensationalism now attached to it.

According to Dr Amodu, there should be comprehensive life insurance in place for doctors and other health personnel across the nation who risk their lives in the line of duty.

The statement issued by Dr Amodu reads thus in full; “Over the last few days, I have received several calls and messages on the 20 doctors that died across the country from the deadly coronavirus within a week.

“The focus seemed to have shifted away from the facts of the matter to the sensationalism now attached to it.

“The fact remains that: “Doctors and other health workers are being paid abysmally low hazard allowance; That there are not enough PPE’s available to doctors and other health workers in the frontline; That the turnaround time, and accuracy of the testing for the coronavirus should be improved upon; That there should be comprehensive life insurance in place for doctors and other health personnel that risk their lives in the line of duty; That isolation centers should be properly equipped with drugs and personnel to manage cases as they come.

“This is a clarion call by the Nigerian doctors on behalf of her members and other colleagues in the frontline to protect us while we discharge our duties.

“The NMA wishes to appreciate the President of Nigeria Mohammadu Buhari who has reacted to our cry, and has promised to improve on the welfare packages of doctors; and also the Honorable Minister of FCT, Mallam Mohammed Musa Bello who ensured the prompt payment of hazard allowance to FCT doctors.

“Once again, we mourn with our colleagues’ families that have died.

“While we pray for their gallant souls to rest in peace, we also pray for those of us alive to remain so in good health,” the statement concluded.

