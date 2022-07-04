Northern group backs Zamfara Gov, Matawalle, on call for self-defence

A Northern group under the aegies of the Arewa Development Forum for Peace and Justice (ADFPJ), has thrown its weight behind the call by Zamfara State Governor, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, for residents to acquire guns to defend themselves against bandits invading their communities.

The group, in a statement issued on Monday by its Executive Chairman, Alhaji Zubairu Mustafa, also called on governors in the North to follow the steps taken by Matawalle in setting up community-based vigilante volunteers to complement efforts of security agencies in the region.

Giving particular commendation to the Community Protection Guard (CPG) launched in Zamfara on Saturday by Matawalle, the group said criticisms that have followed the security measures were misplaced by those who did not wish peace to return to the state and the North in general.

The statement made available to Ripples Nigeria reads in part:

“For those saying it’s not right and disastrous if citizens are allowed to protect themselves in self-defence against these bandits, then who is supporting or licensing those invading bandits to continue maiming and killings by using AK-47 and other dangerous weapons in our region?

“We are supporting any leader that seems to have agreed and made a clear and acceptable decision within the ambit of the law to bring lasting peace and security to the lives and property of citizens.

“Our leaders must act now or we continue to be a target of elimination by minority marauders going about with weapons against the majority.

“We urge other governors in the north to emulate Governor Bello Matawalle and set up community-based security outfits to compliment efforts by security agencies in their various states.”

