NSE: Market indices down by 0.02% as investors trade shares worth N1.66bn

Investors at the Nigerian stock market traded shares worth N1.66 billion during trading on the floor of the bourse Friday.

The investors traded 167.77 million in 3,267 deals on the day.

This surpassed the 139.78 million shares valued at N1.40 billion that exchanged hands in 3,655 transactions the previous day.

Investors also pocketed about N10 billion following the increase in the market capitalization to N20.22 trillion at the close of business.

The figure was 0.04 percent higher than N20.21 trillion reported on Thursday.

Also, the All Share Index was up by 9.24 basis points or 0.02 percent to end the day with 38,810.75 from 38,801.51 achieved 24 hours earlier.

Transcorp Hotels led the gainers’ chart after recording a N0.35kobo surplus to move from N3.57kobo to N3.92kobo per share.

Regal Insurance gained 6.67 percent during trading to increase its share price from N0.45kobo to N0.48kobo per share.

Oando’s share price appreciated by N0.19kobo to end trading at N4.79kobo from N4.60kobo per share.

Ardova’s share price was up by N0.50kobo to move from N15 to N15.50kobo per share at the end of trading.

Cutix share price increased by N0.15kobo to end trading with N5.65kobo from N5.50kobo per share.

Juli topped the losers’ chart after shedding N0.12kobo from its share price during trading to drop from N1.23kobo per share to N1.11kobo per share.

African Prudential’s share price slipped from N6.35kobo to N6 per share following a loss of N0.35kobo percent in its share price.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance share price plunged by 3.28 percent to end trading at N0.59kobo from N0.61kobo per share.

Mutual Benefit’s share price declined from N0.38kobo to N0.37kobo per share after losing 2.63 percent in share price during trading.

Vitaform completed the list as its share price fell by N0.40kobo to end trading at N15 from N15.40kobo per share.

First Bank was the most active stock as investors traded 27.27 million shares worth N199.56 million.

GTCO shares were traded at a volume of 14.38 million and valued at N404.03 million.

Transcorp was next with 13.02 million shares traded at a cost of N12.36 million.

FCMB reported 12.26 million shares worth N37.99 million, while Wema Bank recorded over 12.08 million traded shares at a value of N10.74 million.

