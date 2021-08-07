Business
Only items imported by Buhari are exempted from duties – Customs
The Nigeria Customs Service said on Friday only the items imported by President Muhammadu Buhari are exempted from taxes and duties in the country.
The Deputy National Public Relations Officer, NCS, Timi Bomodi, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.
The spokesman was reacting to reports that Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) are refusing to pay import taxes and levies on goods imported to the country.
He said the law relied on by the MDAs applies only to products imported by President Buhari.
The statement read: “The attention of the Nigeria Customs Service has been drawn to a trend in the activities of certain Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, with regards to their import of vehicles and other equipment.
“The NCS wishes to state that except where waivers or concessions were sought and granted, all outstanding duties and taxes relating to such imports are expected to be paid in full.
READ ALSO: Katsina Customs impounds imported vehicles, rice, others worth over N60m in July
“This applies even in situations where these imports were executed by agents or proxies on their behalf.
“The NCS is, therefore, by this notice sensitising MDAs and advising them on the need to adhere strictly with import guidelines in this regard.
“Government Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) were expected to pay duties on vehicles or other items they imported, except where waivers and concessions were sought and granted.”
Bomodi revealed that contractors who import and supply equipment and vehicles without payment of duties would be considered fraudulent importers.
“We urge them to avail themselves of our trade facilitation tools available on and offline. This is necessary to avoid embarrassments in the future,” the statement added.
