NSE: Profit-taking in blue chip stocks shrinks market capitalisation by N90 billion

Profit-taking in bellwether stocks caused the Nigerian Stock Exchange to close in the negative territory today with all the Key Performance Indicators (KPI) ending in the red. A negative market breadth was posted with 23 losers recorded against 9 losers.

All the sector indices closed lower save for the Insurance Index which appreciated by 1.54% to close at 133.52 basis points. The All Share Index (ASI) slumped by 0.59% to close at 29,378.63 basis points. Market capitalisation dropped to N15.133 trillion at the end of today’s trade. Year to date, the index is up by 9.45%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

Julius Berger, apparently driven by its spectacular recently released Full Year 2019 results, led gainers today, appreciating by 9.93% to close at N22.15. NAHCO added up 9.67% to end today’s trade at N2.95. Vitafoam, also spurred by it impressive Q4 2019 results, went up for the second consecutive day, this time by 3.77% to N5.5. NEM rose to N2.4, notching up 9.09% in the process. Africa Prudential completed the top 5, climbing up by 1.52% to N4.67.

TOP 5 LOSERS

Total topped the losers’ chart today on the basis of its unimpressive Full Year 2019 results posted on the Exchange today, declining by 8.55% to close at N107. Flour Mills shed 5.79% to end today’s trade at N21.15. GTB fell to N31, losing 3.43% in the process. Stanbic slumped to N41.5, recording 2.35% depreciation. GSK closed at N5.45, going down by 9.17%.

TOP 5 TRADES

250.932 million shares estimated at N4.829 billion were traded today in 4,561 deals.

Stanbic was the most active stock with 43.035 million of its stocks worth N1.786 billion traded in 21 deals. 34.289 million units of Zenith Bank shares priced at N724.082 million exchanged hands in 475 transactions. UBA had 18.569 million shares valued at N151.434 million traded in 314 deals. Fidelity Bank traded 17.625 million shares estimated at N37.826 million in 106 transactions. GTB traded 15.125 million shares valued at N467.863 million in 370 deals.

