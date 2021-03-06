NSE ROUNDUP: Too losers, gainers  for last week | Ripples Nigeria

Finanrcial Services Industry (measured by volume)

Investors traded more shares during trading last week, as the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) reported a total turnover of 2.092 billion shares worth N29.744 billion in 24,238 deals.

NSE data showed investors traded a total of 1.930 billion shares valued at N20.656 billion in 24,687 deals during the previous trading week. While the number of deals last week were lower than previous trading week, last week trade appreciated.

The sectors that experienced the highest volume of trade last week was the Finanrcial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 1.633 billion shares valued at N10.727 billion traded in 13,269 deals.

Consumer Goods Industry came next with 92.009 million shares worth N4.521 billion in 4,168 deals. The third place was Oil & Gas Industry, with a turnover of 91.340 million shares worth N10.527 billion in 1,471 deals.

During the five days of trading, Wema Bank Plc, Axamansard Insurance Plc and Zenith Bank Plc were the top three equities by volume. The three companies accounted for 903.561 million shares worth N5.564 billion in 4,017 deals.

Wema Bank, Axamansard Insurance and Zenith Bank Plc contributed 43.19 percent and 18.71 percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.