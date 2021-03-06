NSE ROUNDUP: Too losers, gainers  for last week | Ripples Nigeria

Business
NSE ROUNDUP: Too losers, gainers for last week
Finanrcial Services Industry (measured by volume)
Investors traded more shares during trading last week, as the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) reported a total turnover of 2.092 billion shares worth N29.744 billion in 24,238 deals.
NSE data showed investors traded a total of 1.930 billion shares valued at N20.656 billion in 24,687 deals during the previous trading week. While the number of deals last week were lower than previous trading week, last week trade appreciated.
The sectors that experienced the highest volume of trade last week was the Finanrcial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 1.633 billion shares valued at N10.727 billion traded in 13,269 deals.
Consumer Goods Industry came next with 92.009 million shares worth N4.521 billion in 4,168 deals. The third place was Oil & Gas Industry, with a turnover of 91.340 million shares worth N10.527 billion in 1,471 deals.
During the five days of trading, Wema Bank Plc, Axamansard Insurance Plc and Zenith Bank Plc were the top three equities by volume. The three companies accounted for 903.561 million shares worth N5.564 billion in 4,017 deals.
Wema Bank, Axamansard Insurance and Zenith Bank Plc contributed 43.19 percent and 18.71 percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.
For the top five gainers last week, Morison topped the chart after gaining N0.11kobo to rise to N0.66kobo from N0.55kobo per share.
Skyway Aviation gained N0.29kobo as its share price appreciated to N3.33kobo per share from N3.04. Unity Bank rose from N0.67kobo to N0.73kobo following a gain of 8.96 percent.
Beta Glass also made the list after ending the week with N54 per share from N50 it opened with – this is a difference of N4.
Lasaco Assurance rebounded in the first week of March following a poor outing in late February. Lasaco closed last week with N1.30kobo after gaining 5.69 percent to move from N1.23kobo.
While for top five losers, Champion Brew topped the list after losing N0.84kobo from the N2.52kobo it opened with, to close with N1.68kobo.
Japaul Gold & Ventures share price declined to N0.49kobo following a loss of N0.20kobo from its opening trade price of N0.69kobo per share.
Ardova lost N0.84kobo in share price to drop from N18.05 per share to N13.50kobo per share.
Oando share price also took a nosedive depreciating by N0.80kobo from N3.45kobo to N2.65kobo per share. Nascon Allied fell to N13 per share following a loss of N3.05 from its opening share price of N16.05.
