TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space | Ripples Nigeria

The week did not only end the month of February but went ahead to end Jack Ma’s hold on the title as being the richest man in China.

Opening the new month of March, one Zhong Shanshan is China’s current richest person, with a wealth of $550 billion yuan ($85 billion).

He climbed to the top spot, displacing techpreneur Jack Ma, after an incredible growth of his bottled-water company and vaccine maker, Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise.

Also, Lagos governor launched Lagos Ride as a new ride hailing service provider to compete with Uber, Bolt, EkoCab etc.

Below is a digest for the week, highlighting the major tech build up.

Lagos Ride launch

Launched to rival Uber, Bolt, and other ride hailing service providers, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during the week, launched ‘Lagos Ride’ with 1000 units of brand new Sport Utility Vehicles.

The governor unveiled the scheme on Thursday, March 4, 2021 during the signing of a partnership agreement with CIG Motors Company Limited.

Venture analysts pointed out that the new launch came barely a year after the launch of Ekocab, another new player currentlyonboarding traditional yellow taxi operators in the city of Lagos.

More than anything, this development will stifle operation and market growth for a player like EkoCab.

The Autochek-Okra partnership

In a new signing, Nigerian startups Autochek and Okra have entered into a partnership deal to offer users of the former access to digital car loans facilitated by the latter.

READ ALSO: Moroccan prop-tech firm, Mubawab, raises $10m funding. 2 other things and a trivia

Autochek, through the partnership, looks to deliver on its ambition to build digital solutions that will enhance and enable a seamless and safe automotive commerce experience across Africa.

Reviewers noted that this will further help that company use technology to transform the automotive buying and selling experience for African consumers.

The equity feature