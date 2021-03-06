 TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Business

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

Published

3 hours ago

on

The week did not only end the month of February but went ahead to end Jack Ma’s hold on the title as being the richest man in China.

Opening the new month of March, one Zhong Shanshan is China’s current richest person, with a wealth of $550 billion yuan ($85 billion).

He climbed to the top spot, displacing techpreneur Jack Ma, after an incredible growth of his bottled-water company and vaccine maker, Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise.

Also, Lagos governor launched Lagos Ride as a new ride hailing service provider to compete with Uber, Bolt, EkoCab etc.

Below is a digest for the week, highlighting the major tech build up.

Lagos Ride launch

Launched to rival Uber, Bolt, and other ride hailing service providers, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during the week, launched ‘Lagos Ride’ with 1000 units of brand new Sport Utility Vehicles.

The governor unveiled the scheme on Thursday, March 4, 2021 during the signing of a partnership agreement with CIG Motors Company Limited.

Venture analysts pointed out that the new launch came barely a year after the launch of Ekocab, another new player currentlyonboarding traditional yellow taxi operators in the city of Lagos.

More than anything, this development will stifle operation and market growth for a player like EkoCab.

The Autochek-Okra partnership

In a new signing, Nigerian startups Autochek and Okra have entered into a partnership deal to offer users of the former access to digital car loans facilitated by the latter.

READ ALSO: Moroccan prop-tech firm, Mubawab, raises $10m funding. 2 other things and a trivia

Autochek, through the partnership, looks to deliver on its ambition to build digital solutions that will enhance and enable a seamless and safe automotive commerce experience across Africa.

Reviewers noted that this will further help that company use technology to transform the automotive buying and selling experience for African consumers.

The equity feature

During the week, a Nigerian startup featured alongside other startups listed by the Africa Online Safety Initiative as part of its 26 solution winners.

The initiative, which seeks innovative solutions to online safety challenges, was launched by South African social impact advisory firm Impact Amplifier, Google.org and the UK-based ISD.

While the Africa Online Safety scheme was designed to support organisations that address safety issues around the internet, these winners was selected from specialisations to include identity theft, bullying and harassment, sex trafficking, hate crimes, terrorist recruitment and promotion, misinformation and disinformation, and financial scams.

Pre-seed for ImaliPay

Also during the week, Nigerian startup ImaliPay secured a round of pre-seed funding towards servicing gig workers’ financial needs.

This will boost the company’s status as it continues to leverageartificial intelligence (AI) and big data to offer tailored financial products.

Analysts, therefore, expect that this will go a long way to help the less than a year old startup promote the inclusion of gig economy platforms and workers across Africa.

Remarks

These stories, and many others, made headlines during the week.  Join us next week for another edition of TechNigeria.

 

Print 🖨 PDF 📄

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations1 month ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects  (I)

There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...

Sports

Sports23 hours ago

Aruna exits WTT Contender series after quarter-final loss to Yun-Ju Lin

Nigeria’s Aruna Quadri was knocked out of the World Table Tennis (WTT) Contender Series after losing 3-1 to Chinese Taipei’s...
Sports1 day ago

Adesanya wants to be greatest fighter in UFC, ready for Blachowicz battle

Nigeria-born MMA fighter Israel Adesanya says he is working towards becoming the greatest of all time in the Ultimate Fighting...
Sports2 days ago

EPL: Chelsea stun Liverpool, Everton win at West Brom as Spurs beat Fulham

Liverpool were again condemned to a home defeat in the Premier League as they lost 1-0 to Chelsea at Anfield...
Sports2 days ago

Aruna reaches quarter-finals at WTT, to face Chinese Taipei’s Yun-Ju Lin

Nigerian table tennis star, Aruna Quadri has continued his excellent run at the ongoing World Table Tennis Tournament (WTT) Contender...
Mohamed salah and Jurgen klopp Mohamed salah and Jurgen klopp
Sports2 days ago

Liverpool to host Leipzig in Puskas Arena in Budapest, not Anfield

Premier League club, Liverpool will not host RB Leipzig at Anfield in the home leg of their Champions League last-16...

Latest Tech News

Latest24 hours ago

Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to offer car loans to customers. 3 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to...
Latest2 days ago

Moroccan prop-tech firm, Mubawab, raises $10m funding. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Moroccan prop-tech company Mubawab raises...
Tech3 days ago

Google introduces Bitcoin, other cryptos, on its finance platform

American tech giant, Google, has introduced Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin as legal tenders on its finance platform. Like the case...
Tech3 days ago

Online Safety Initiative unveils winners of $1m scheme. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Africa Online Safety Initiative unveils...
Latest4 days ago

Enygma seeks to invest in women entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Enygma seeks to invest in...
Twitter ban on political adverts prompts calls for Facebook to do same Twitter ban on political adverts prompts calls for Facebook to do same
Latest4 days ago

Twitter introduces “strike system” to permanently ban users who spread COVID-19 misinformation

In order to check the spread of fake information about Covid-19 vaccines, Twitter says it will permanently ban anyuser running...

Copyright © 2021 Ripples Nigeria. All rights reserved.