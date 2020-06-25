Obaseki set to grab PDP ticket as last standing aspirant, Imasuangbon, steps down

The coast is apparently clear for Governor Godwin Obaseki to clinch the governorship ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the September gubernatorial election in the state.

This followed the report that his two major rivals, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama and Barr Kemmeth Imansuagbn have accepted to step down for the governor.

Meanwhile, 2,400 delegates from the three senatorial zones who are meant to select the party’s governorship candidate have since arrived Benin, the state capital for the primary exercise.

Read also: Obaseki free to join Edo PDP guber primary as Court strikes out Ogbeide-Ihama’s suit

The delegates, who are being accredited at different locations to eschew frictions, are expected to later gather at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium for voting.

If Obaseki wins, his major challenger is expected to be Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ize-Iyamu also contested against Obaseki four years ago, but on the platform of the PDP. He came second in that election.

Join the conversation

Opinions