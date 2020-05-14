Ondo govt uncovers N4.3bn lodged in secret account for 10 years

The Ondo State government has uncovered a total sum of N4.3billion kept in a secret account for more than 10 years.

The state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, who confirmed this in a statement Thursday, said the money was discovered through a discreet investigation supervised by the state Commissioner for Finance Mr. Wale Akinterinwa.

According to Ojogo, the fund was lodged in a third-generation bank over 10 years ago.

The commissioner said: “We recall that at the inception of this administration, concerted efforts were made to take a comprehensive inventory of all assets and liabilities of government which include liquidity status.

“This exercise which was modestly conducted without the usual noise was aimed at avoiding sensationalization and needless acrimony. In this regard, all development partners of the government, including banks rendered highly commendable forms of assistance.

“It should be noted that neither the Finance Commissioner nor the Accountant-General was in his present position when the said account was opened more than 10 years ago.

“The invitation of the Finance Commissioner by the House of Assembly and indeed, same extended to both the state Accountant-General and the Auditor-General are in line with the government’s desire to make as transparent as possible, the management of our commonwealth in Ondo State.”

Join the conversation

Opinions