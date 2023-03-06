One dead, six missing as boat capsizes off Japan islands

One person has been confirmed dead while six others were declared missing after a boat capsized off the coast of the disputed Japanese-controlled Senkaku islands which are also claimed by China and Taiwan, Japan’s coastguard said Monday.

The statement by the coastguard spokesman, Keisuke Nakao, said though it was unclear where the boat had initially capsized but on Sunday, a Japanese navy patrol spotted it drifting in waters north of the islands.

Nakao said the boat had a crew of one Taiwanese and six Indonesians.

“At around 9:15 am (0015 GMT Monday), a body was found inside the cabin by divers, and an ID on the body suggests it was an Indonesian man,” he said.

“The coastguard has been searching the area with patrol ships and helicopters since receiving the information about the capsized boat on Sunday afternoon from the Maritime Self-Defense Force.

“Japanese authorities are coordinating with their counterparts in Taiwan,” the spokesman added.

Read also:Nine missing as South Korean fishing boat capsizes

Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry also confirmed the mishap in a statement saying that the vessel was a Taiwan-registered fishing boat, and was suspected to have capsized near one of the Senkaku Islands.

“The National Rescue Command Centre has contacted Taiwanese fishing boats near the site of the accident to assist in the search. Taiwan and Japan’s coastguards have also dispatched ships for search and rescue,” the statement said.

The vessel reportedly left northern Taiwan’s Keelung port last Monday, and had contacted a Taiwanese fishing boat nearby for help on Sunday, the Ministry added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now