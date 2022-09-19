One-storey building collapses in Plateau

A one-storey building collapsed in Bukuru, near Jos, Plateau, on Sunday evening

The building located near the Bukuru Mini Stadium has a supermarket on the ground floor with offices upstairs.

However, no casualty was recorded in the incident.

The owner of the building, Mr. Moses Pam, in a chat with journalists on Monday, thanked God for sparing his life.

He said: “At about 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, I went to take inventory of the goods in the shop.

“While in the shop, I heard a loud noise and I hurriedly ran and locked the shop.

“I started to go, then I heard another loud noise and when I turned, I saw dust everywhere. That is all I can remember.”

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) officials who were at the scene of the building collapse thanked God that no life was lost in the incident.

NEMA’s Head of Search and Rescue, Mr. Nurudeen Musa, said the structure did not meet the required standards.

He urged concerned government agencies to always enforce all relevant laws to ensure that buildings meet specifications and standards to avoid disasters.

The incident was the second in the last 48 hours after a three-storey building collapsed in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, and trapped an unspecified number of people on Saturday.

