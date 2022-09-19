NDLEA seizes cocaine worth N194bn, arrests five during raid on Lagos warehouse

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) operatives raided a major warehouse in a secluded estate in Ikorodu area of Lagos State and seized a large consignment of cocaine worth $278,250.000 (N194,775,000.00).

The NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Mr. Femi Babafemi, confirmed the development in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja.

He described the seized drug as the biggest in the agency’s history.

Babafemi also revealed that at least five drug barons, including a Jamaican and the warehouse manager, have been arrested in connection with the illicit substance.

He said: “This was done in a well-coordinated and intelligence -led operation that lasted two days across different locations in Lagos State.

READ ALSO: NDLEA arrests drug producer for distribution of illicit substance in Kano

“Kingpins of the cocaine cartel are in custody.

“They are all members of an international drug syndicate that the agency has been trailing since 2018.”

Babafemi said the warehouse was located in Solebo Estate, Ikorodu.

He added that the suspects were picked from their hotels and hideouts in different parts of Lagos between Sunday night and Monday morning.

“Preliminary investigation reveals the class ‘A’ drugs were warehoused in the residential estate, from where the cartel was trying to sell them to buyers in Europe, Asia, and other parts of the world.

“They were stored in 10 travel bags and 13 drums,” he concluded.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now