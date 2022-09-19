Metro
Police arrests 10 suspected bullion van robbers in Abia
Police operatives in Abia have arrested 10 members of a dare-devil armed robbery gang that allegedly robbed a bullion van and carted away about N390 million in July.
The state’s Commissioner of Police, Janet Agbede, who paraded the suspects before journalists at the command headquarters in Umuahia on Monday, said the suspects specialised in bullion van robbery in different parts of the country.
She said they were arrested at different times and locations in Abia, Delta, Lagos, Ondo, Rivers, and Imo by the command’s special squad.
The squad, according to the CP, was set up following the attack which occurred along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway.
Agbede said: “I carefully studied their modus operandi and set up a special intelligence, technologically-led investigation squad, with a clear directive to arrest and recover weapons used by the deadly armed gang.
“Consequently, the squad systematically commenced operation, applying speed and accuracy.”
“The effort of the squad led to the arrest of the suspects at different locations and days.
“They confessed to the crime in their individual voluntary statements.”
“The suspects confessed to have robbed bullion vans in Ajah in Lagos, Akure Road in Ondo State, Asaba and Mbaise in Imo.
“The criminals claimed that the Abia attack was executed after two months of surveillance on the bullion van.”
She said two of the suspects – Adesoji Adeniyi, aka “Soji”, and Albert Nwachukwu, aka “White,” were arrested in Lagos State.
Felix Ajalaja, Moshood Opeyemi, and Azubuike Amaefule were arrested in Rivers.
The trio of Nnamdi Nwaosu, Monday Samuel, and Matthew Christmas were picked up in Imo, Ondo, and Delta States, respectively.
Other suspects were two brothers from Abia, Chikwendu and Prosper Israel, who were arrested in the state.
