Imo varsity pulls out of ASUU strike

Imo State University, Owerri, on Monday, announced that it had pulled out of the seven-month-old strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The Public Relations Officer of the varsity, Ralph Njoku, speaking to newsmen on Monday said that the university decided to pull out of the lingering strike in the interest of the students and staff of the institution.

He said that a statement announcing the development had been sent to radio houses and would be aired repeatedly from Monday afternoon.

“We have asked students to resume immediately. Lectures start on Tuesday. We are doing this in the best interest of our students and staff. We are not only pulling out of the ASUU strike but also asking everyone to return to school,” he added.

