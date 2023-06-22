OpenAI launches AI App Store. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. OpenAI launches AI App Store

OpenAI, the non-profit research company known for its creation of the popular ChatGPT chatbot and powerful language model GPT-4, is making waves with its upcoming project—a dedicated app store for AI software.

In an effort to streamline the AI development process, OpenAI aims to provide a centralized marketplace for developers to sell their AI models built on the foundation of OpenAI’s technology.

The concept of an AI app store has the potential to revolutionize the way AI is utilized.

According to the team, the OpenAI app store aims to enforce responsible AI practices.

The app store will play a crucial role in upholding this commitment by implementing policies that prohibit the sale of AI models intended for harmful purposes such as generating hate speech or spreading disinformation.

By providing a centralized marketplace for AI software and promoting responsible AI practices, the app store has the potential to make AI more accessible, beneficial, and trustworthy for the betterment of society.

TECH TRIVIA: Which smartphone platform supports “rooting” to grant the user root access?

A. iOS

B. Windows Phone

C. BlackBerry

D. Android

Answer: see end of post

2. TFK acquires OPIO to revolutionize MENA fashion industry

Egypt’s fashion e-commerce platform, TFK, has announced acquiring OPIO, a prominent direct-to-consumer (D2C) fashion brand.

The move, according to the startup, comes as a strategic move set to reshape the fashion landscape in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The acquisition marks a significant milestone in TFK’s journey to establish “The Fashion Kingdom,” an all-in-one fashion aggregator and venture builder designed to revolutionize the fashion industry in the MENA region.

TFK’s Founder and CEO, Fadi Antaki, stated that the acquisition of OPIO is a crucial step toward completing their ecosystem.

By combining OPIO’s D2C expertise with TFK’s existing marketplace infrastructure, they aim to create a comprehensive ecosystem that caters to the diverse needs of fashion enthusiasts in the region.

The startup’s primary market is Egypt and Saudi Arabia (KSA) given their market size.

According to ecommercedb.com, Egypt’s fashion e-commerce market is currently valued at $1.6 billion, projected to reach $3 billion by 2027.

3. Bunat Ventures Leads Pre-Series A Round for HashMove’s Digital Logistics Platform

Bunat Ventures, in collaboration with a prominent conglomerate business group in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has taken the lead in a Pre-Series A funding round for HashMove, a leading end-to-end Integrated Digital Logistics Platform.

This investment marks a significant milestone for HashMove and positions the company to revolutionize the global logistics landscape.

HashMove was founded by a visionary team of logistics and technology experts from Saudi Arabia, Dubai, London, and Silicon Valley.

With over 900 logistics providers across 90 countries, HashMove’s digital logistics platform offers unparalleled solutions for sourcing instant rates, seamless and instant booking capabilities, as well as end-to-end cargo movements and tracking.

With the support of Bunat Ventures and its collaboration with the prominent conglomerate business group in Saudi Arabia, HashMove is entering a phase of growth and expansion.

Trivia Answer: Android

Rooting an Android device is the process of granting a device’s user root (or administrative) privileges.

Most Android device manufacturers restrict user and app permissions by default, so rooting a device gives access to commands, system files, and folders that are otherwise locked. Root access on an Android device is equivalent to superuser permissions on a Unix or Linux system, or jailbreaking an iOS device.

