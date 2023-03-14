Oyo SDP governorship candidate steps down for Makinde

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate in Oyo State, Michael Lana, has stepped down for Governor Seyi Makinde ahead of this weekend’s governorship election in the state.

Lana announced his intention to withdraw from the governorship race at a news conference on Tuesday in Ibadan.

The SDP candidate’s adoption of Makinde came after his party executives had adopted the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship flag bearer in the state, Teslim Folarin.

Lana, a former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Oyo State, said he had informed the people of the state that whatever step he would take would be determined by all the SDP candidates, especially those contesting for the House of Assembly seats.

He said: “After several consultations, we resolved that the best thing for Oyo State right now is to align ourselves with a really progressive candidate.”

The former commissioner stated that he was motivated by an emotional statement of a 70-year-old woman who said Makinde paid her pensions promptly and took care of the aged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is the trait of a person that has set out to write his name in history and ensure the uplift of the downtrodden in our state.

“After discussing with him, we decided that Makinde needs help from all capable hands within and outside Oyo State to achieve his dreams for our state.

“We have, therefore, resolved to inform all our teeming supporters to vote massively for Governor Seyi Makinde of the PDP on Saturday, March 18, and get him elected as Governor of Oyo State,” he added.

