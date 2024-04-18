PDP G-60 lawmakers insist Damagum step down, refuse to endorse replacement

A faction of of lawmakers in the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) known as the G-60 has distanced itself from endorsing a candidate to replace the embattled acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum.

In a statement released on Wednesday by Ikenga Ugochinyere, their spokesperson, the G-60 said they held an online meeting on Tuesday where the issue of supporting a candidate arose.

However, they decided to remain “on the path of advocacy for the right thing to be done” rather than backing a specific individual.

Read Also: PDP set to boil, as caucus extends Damagum’s tenure as acting national chair ahead of NEC meeting

Ugochinyere highlighted the group’s diverse support base, noting potential candidates from Kogi State like former Deputy Governor Philip Salawu and former Benue State Governor Gabriel Suswam. He also mentioned interest in Kwara for a potential Bukola Saraki run.

“We don’t want to get involved,” Ugochinyere asserted. “Anything decided at [the National Executive Committee] NEC, they will have our support.”

This statement underscores the G-60’s continued opposition to Damagum’s leadership while maintaining a neutral stance on his successor. Their focus remains on advocating for a resolution within the party rather than influencing the selection process with a pre-emptive endorsement.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now