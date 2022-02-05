Peru President sacks prime minister over report of domestic violence

The Peruvian President, Pedro Castillo, on Friday sacked the country’s newly appointed Prime Minister, Hector Valer Pinto, over alleged assault on wife and daughter.

Pinto was appointed the South American nation’s premier on Tuesday.

Castillo took the decision after he discovered that Pinto was reported for domestic violence by his wife and daughter in 2016.

In a televised speech, the President said: “I have decided to recompose the cabinet,” meaning he was shaking up things yet again.

Friday’s action was Castillo’s third cabinet reshuffle in four months, promising that he would reconstitute a new cabinet after Congress leaders refused to pass a vote of confidence on the cabinet he named only on Tuesday.

The opposition and some other cabinet members were opposed to Pinto’s presence in the government due to the accusation of domestic violence, with the prime minister coming under pressure after newspapers said his wife and daughter had reported him twice for domestic violence in 2016.

