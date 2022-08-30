Peru president’s sister-in-law sentenced to prison for corruption

The sister-in-law of the President of Peru, Yenifer Parades, has been sent to jail as the Peruvian high court continued a probe into corruption allegations linked to her and the president’s inner circle.

Paredes who is the sister to President Pedro Castillo’s wife, who is being held in what the court calls a “pre-trial detention,” was on Monday, given a 30 months of pre-trial detention, the most serious escalation so far of a host of criminal investigations that have targeted the leader’s inner circle.

Castillo has often referred to Paredes, who he and his wife raised since she was little, as his “daughter,” and has allowed her to have a wide range of influence over state affairs.

Peruvian prosecutors allege she was part of a group that engaged in influence peddling to assign public contracts to allies of Castillo in their home region of Cajamarca, in the Peruvian Andes.

Prosecutors have also opened six criminal investigations against the President including one for alleged obstruction of justice in the firing of a former interior minister.

Castillo’s wife, Lilia Paredes, has also been banned from travelling abroad for the next three years while prosecutors have moved aggressively against Castillo’s inner circle with sweeping arrests and detentions.

