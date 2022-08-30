Two Egyptian migrants dead, 19 missing in boat mishap

Two Egyptian migrants have been confirmed dead and 19 others missing after a make-shift boat carrying them capsized in the Mediterranean Sea off the Libyan coast.

The Department for Combating Illegal Migration, the Libyan agency saddled with the task of combating illegal migration, said in a report on Tuesday that the boat which carried 27 migrants on the dangerous trip to Europe, was found off the coast of the North-East town of Tolmeitha, around 110 kilometers (68 miles) east of Benghazi.

The agency said at least six migrants survived the shipwreck.

It, however, refused to provide further details on possible cause of the incident.

The United Nations Refugees Agency (UNHCR) said the migrants were sailing to Europe, a destination for thousands fleeing conflict and poverty in the Middle East and Africa.

The UNHCR added that Libya has emerged as the dominant transit point for migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East.

It said: “Tens of thousands attempt to cross the Mediterranean Sea every year in efforts to reach European shores with many ending up dead or missing.

“Human traffickers in recent years have benefited from the chaos in Libya, smuggling in migrants across the country’s lengthy borders with six nations. The migrants are then packed into ill-equipped rubber boats and other vessels and set off on risky sea voyages.”

