Guinea Bissau minister briefs Buhari on attempted coup

The Guinea Bissau Minister of Foreign Affairs, Suzi Barbosa, on Sunday briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on the attempted coup in the West African country.

Several gunshots were heard near the country’s presidential palace in Bissau last Monday.

However, the plot was aborted by the country’s security forces.

The Guinea Bissau President, Umaru Embalo, who later confirmed the attempted coup on his Facebook page, said several people were killed and others injured in the incident.

READ ALSO: Several killed in Guinea Bissau’s attempted coup – President

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, who confirmed the meeting in a statement, said the Guinea Bissau minister briefed Buhari on the attempted coup on the sidelines of the African Union Summit of Heads of State and Government in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Barbosa, who gave a graphic presentation of the coup plot said: “They attempted to kill President Embalo. They destroyed the presidential palace with bazookas, killed 11 young people. It took about five hours to restore order. It was a nightmare.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now