Police arrest inspector over alleged murder of widow in Akwa Ibom

The Akwa Ibom Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, has ordered the arrest of a police Inspector attached to the state police command, Bassey Ikpe, over alleged murder of a widow.

The spokesman of the state police command, Mr. Odiko Macdon, disclosed this in a statement in Uyo, Wednesday.

He said the police commissioner had instructed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID) to carry out a thorough investigation into the matter.

Macdon reiterated the command’s commitment to policing, with a great deal of respect for human rights.

The command’s spokesman said the decision of the police to finally look into the alleged murder of the widow followed increasing media reports on the incident.

He said: “The attention of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command has been drawn to publications in some dailies and online media to the effect that a police officer attached to the state police command, one Insp. Bassey Ikpe, reportedly beat one Mrs. Deborah Nkpenie to death, on January 16.

“To authenticate this serious allegation, CP Imohimi Edgal, the state Commissioner of Police, has ordered the immediate arrest of the said inspector.”

