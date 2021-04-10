Police arrests cleric in Ogun over abduction of teenager for ritual | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Police arrests cleric in Ogun over abduction of teenager for ritual
The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 36-year-old Islamic cleric, Amodu Jamiu, for allegedly abducting a 15-year-old girl to use her for rituals.
Speaking in a statement on Friday, the command’s spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi said Jamiu was arrested on Monday following a report lodged at the Sango Divisional Headquarters by the victim.
According to him, the alleged victim reported that she was going from her workplace at 5:30 pm, when the suspect accosted her and lured her into an uncompleted building after touching her with an object.
Oyeyemi said, “She stated further that on getting to the building, the suspect stripped her naked and used a white handkerchief to rub her private part as well as all over her body. It was a Good Samaritan, who, unknown to the suspect, was watching the incident that came to her rescue as she had become unconscious.
“Upon the report, the DPO Sango Division, CSP Godwin Idehai, detailed his detectives to go after the suspect. He was subsequently traced and apprehended. On interrogation, the suspect confessed that he had the intention of afflicting the victim with a sickness, which will enable him to extort her parents of a huge amount of money having successfully done it to two different persons in the past. A search warrant was executed in his house, and a lot of dangerous criminal charms were recovered from there.”
Meanwhile, Oyeyemi said the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun has ordered the transfer of the case to the state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and possible prosecution.
