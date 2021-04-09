Police foils bank robbery, arrests two suspects in Delta | Ripples Nigeria

Police operatives in Delta State on Friday foiled an attempted robbery attack on a new generation bank in the state.

Two suspects – Joshua Oghenenovo (32) and Kingsley Gbeneku (29) were arrested by the police in connection with the attempted bank robbery.

The Acting Spokesman of the state’s Police Command, Bright Dafe, disclosed this in a statement in Asaba.

He said the suspects’ arrest was a major breakthrough by the command.

The spokesman said Oghenenovo was the leader of the gang while Gbeneku, a staff member of the bank, was the informant.

According to him, the suspects had confessed to the crime.

Dafe said: “The command received an intelligence report that a robbery syndicate is planning to attack and rob one of the new generation banks in Ughelli.

“The Commissioner of Police, Ari Mohammed, directed the Eagle Net Special Squad headed by SP Usman Dimka to trace and fish out the criminals.

“The commander, Eagle Net squad detailed his patrol team’s leader, DSP Yunusa Danyaya, on a sting operation in one of the suspects’ hideouts in a hotel in Isiokolo Town, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta.

“This led to the earlier arrest of the ring leader, Oghenenovo of Uduphori town, Patani LGA, who was caught with one pump action gun and 20 live cartridges.

“It was the confessional statement of Oghenenovo that led to the arrest of Gbeneku of Akwuofor Asaba, Oshimili South LGA, a staff of the new generation bank the gang was planning to rob.

“Gbeneku has confessed to being their informant and had already provided the police with a clue on the gang’s modus operandi.”

