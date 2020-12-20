Police foils robbery attack, arrests two suspects in Lagos

Operatives of the police Rapid Response Squad (RRS) on Friday foiled an armed robbery attack in Lagos.

The spokesman of the state police command, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who disclosed this in a statement, said two suspects were arrested by police operatives at the Otedola Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

According to him, the duo were members of the Awawa cult group from Oke-koto, Agege area of the state.

He said: “The police team led by the RRS Commander, CSP Yinka Egbeyemi, on Friday ran into the suspected armed robbers around 11:00 p.m. at Otedola Bridge inward Ojota.

“The robbers hurriedly abandoned their motorcycle marked NND 268 WZ, a toy gun and some dangerous weapons.

“The suspects were later traced and arrested at their hideout in Agege following a directive by the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu.

“The raid of hideouts and dangerous areas in the state, particularly in Agege and its environs was part of the proactive strategies to minimise crime in Lagos State.

“Some of the areas raided include Isokoko, Oke-Koto, Abattoir, Dopemu, Elere, Oniwaya and Pen Cinema, all in Agege.”

