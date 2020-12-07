No #EndSARS protest in Lagos – Police

The Lagos State Police Command said on Monday evening no #EndSARS protest was staged at the Lekki tollgate and other parts of the state.

The command’s spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who disclosed this in a statement, said the police would deal decisively with any individual or group planning to stage fresh protest in the state.

A poster titled: “#EndSARS reloaded phase II” went viral on social media on Sunday.

In the poster, the organizers of the planned protest, said phase II of the #EndSARS campaign would begin on Monday in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Delta, and Bayelsa.

Adejobi said: “The attention of the Lagos State Police Command has been drawn to a viral video of an #EndSARS protest at Lekki Tollgate, Lagos State, purported to have been staged today, December 7, 2020.

READ ASLO: Police vows to suppress fresh #EndSARS protest in Lagos

“The command wishes to debunk the fake video that has been circulated to create tension and destabilise the security network in the state. The video was one of the viral videos released during the recent violent #EndSARS protest before the Lekki tollgate was set ablaze by the violent protesters on October 21, 2020.

“The command, therefore, urges the general public to regard the video as baseless and mischievous.

“The command also wishes to appeal to the general public to remain calm and go about their lawful businesses as the police is prepared to deal decisively, within the ambit of the law, with any act of lawlessness that could lead to the breakdown of law and order in the state.”

Join the conversation

Opinions