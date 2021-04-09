Niger govt restricts Okada, tricycle operation | Ripples Nigeria

The Niger State government on Friday placed a restriction on motorcycle and tricycle operation in the state.

The government’s decision followed the outbreak of violence in Minna, the state capital.

The state’s governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, who announced this in a statement on his Twitter handle, said the restriction order takes effect from Friday.

He added that the government “thought it wise to quickly nip in the bud all forms of disturbances by restricting the movement” of motorcycles and tricycles in the state.

The statement read: “The restriction order commences from Friday, 9th April 2021. Therefore, the period allowed for the operators of commercial motorcycles and tricycles is now between 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. under strict compliance with laid down traffic rules and regulations which include the use of reflective jackets, plate numbers among others. There will be stop and search of other vehicles that are allowed movement within the period by security agents.”

