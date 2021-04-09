Sanwo-Olu approves bursary, scholarships for Lagos students | Ripples Nigeria

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the disbursement of bursary and scholarships to the state’s students in tertiary institutions across the country.

The Lagos State Scholarship Board, which disclosed this in a statement on Friday, said 6,411 students are eligible for bursary and 416 for scholarship awards in the state.

The statement read: “This is in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda of Mr. Governor to ensuring that Lagosians are empowered through education to contribute productively to the local and global economies.

“Beneficiaries are assured of receiving their money as soon as every necessary documentation has been completed.”

