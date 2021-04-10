Reactions trail Wizkid’s resurfaced tweet begging MI for help, 10 years ago | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Reactions trail Wizkid’s resurfaced tweet begging MI for help, 10 years ago
During the early hours of Friday, April 9, one of Wizkid’s previous tweets addressing rapper MI Abaga has suddenly resurfaced on social media.
The tweet, which was published on 1st November, 2010 at 8:14pm revealed the Afrobeat singer seeking the attention of the veteran rapper.
The tweet read: “@MI_Abaga hello sir..my name is wizkid..nd am an QQ artiste….I’ve met u b4 bt not sure u remb me..am a bigggg fan sir!..”
With the resurfacing of Wizkid’s tweet, social media users have reacted in a number of ways.
While some have hailed Starboy for his record-breaking growth, others have said he was kidding with his tweet.
In 2010, Wizkid was an upcoming artiste who was signed to Banky W’s Empire Mates Entertainment, EME.
He released his debut album, Superstar in 2011 and has continued to experience a fascinating rise in his music career.
Read also: Grammy winners, Burna Boy, Wizkid make Forbes Africa Icons’ List
Indeed, the 30-year-old is one of the biggest acts to emerge from Africa. His contribution to the Afrobeats scene has also made him one of the most marketable celebrities in Nigeria.
In 2016, Wizkid achieved international recognition following his collaboration with Drake on the global hit, “One Dance”. Indeed, the song reached number one in 15 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia.
In March 2017, Billboard magazine reported that Wizkid signed a multi-album deal with RCA Records. Further, his third studio album – Sounds from the Other Side – was released by RCA Records.
Meanwhile, it served as his major-label debut and was primarily a Caribbean-influenced record. The album was supported by huge singles: “Daddy Yo”, “Sweet Love”, “Come Closer” featuring Drake, among others.
In 2021, he won his first Grammy following his collaborating with American songstress, Beyonce on ‘Brown Skin Girl’.
