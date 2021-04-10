UN body raises the alarm over increasing internal displacements from insecurity, terrorism | Ripples Nigeria

The United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) has warned over the increasing number of displacement in Nigeria caused by escalating insecurity in the country.

This was contained in a statement issued by the UNHCR Representative to Nigeria, Ms Chansa Kapaya, who spoke at the launch of the Zakat Fund in Abuja on Thursday, April 8.

Kapaya pointed out that more Nigerians were being forced to leave their homes as cases of insecurity escalate in Nigeria.

The agency also noted that it was struggling to respond adequately to the growing humanitarian needs arising from the displacement, noting that it was “chronically underfunded.”

Kapaya stated: “We are witnessing a growing level of internal displacement within Nigeria. While the relentless violence by the non-state armed groups in North-East Nigeria continues to cause mass suffering and displacement in the region, we are also concerned about the critically evolving situation in North-West Nigeria, where violence and banditry are aggravating communities, forcing families to flee their homes.”

She noted that unfortunately, funding had been grossly inadequate, adding that the agency had received only 10 per cent out of the $96.4 million it needs in 2021.

She said, “But as we witness increasing levels of internal displacement in the country, we struggle to adequately respond to the growing humanitarian needs. UNHCR has been chronically underfunded and so far for this year, we have only received 10 per cent out of the $96.4m we need in 2021 to support the various populations of concern.”

Kapaya called on private sector operators, including citizens, companies and foundations in Nigeria to assist displayed persons, saying private sector operators have a crucial role in assisting vulnerable internally displaced families.

