 Ortom urges caution as Army denies reports of civilian massacre in Benue State | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Latest

Ortom urges caution as Army denies reports of civilian massacre in Benue State

Published

1 hour ago

on

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has called for restraint on all sides including the military following the crisis between communities in Konshisha and Oju local government areas resulting in the current military operation in some communities.

This is as the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Friday, refuted allegations of civilian massacre at Konshisha Local Government Area of Benue State by troops of Operation Whirl Stroke operating in the area.

This was clarified via a statement issued by Director, Defence Information, Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu, who said some locals killed 11 soldiers in cold blood as they approached the area to quell a communal clash, burning their bodies beyond recognition.

“The attention of the Defence Headquarters is drawn to numerous publications in the media and other online blogs reporting massive killing and destruction of houses and other property by the military in Konshisha LGA of Benue State.

“The Defence Headquarters which has oversight responsibility for Operation Whirl Stroke deployed to maintain peace in Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states, has deemed it necessary to refute these spurious allegations and put the records straight,” he said.

“The military will not tolerate the jungle justice attitude and dastardly acts leading to the gruesome murder of patriotic soldiers on legitimate duty to keep the peace”, it said.

The statement expressed the readiness of the military to work with the Benue State government in its promise to support security forces in fishing out those fomenting trouble in Konshisha.

Read also: ORTOM: Police deploys special team to Benue

“Once again, there is no massacre in Konshisha and the stories making the rounds are fabricated by bandits and their sponsors to smear the military after murdering troops in cold blood”, it said.

Meanwhile, Ortom directed leaders of the affected areas to ensure that the weapons the bandits took away from the military personnel deployed to bring peace between the warring communities were returned without delay.

“I further urge members of those communities to expose perpetrators of the unprovoked attacks on the military as such an act is condemnable and also capable of jeopardising the efforts Government has made to guarantee the return of peace to the area”.

“You will recall that in an effort to find a solution to the crisis, I set up a Boundary Committee headed by the Deputy Governor, Engineer Benson Abounu to resolve the land dispute in collaboration with the National Boundary Commission,” he said.

He reiterated that his administration was determined to see the end of the crisis and would support security agencies to fish out those responsible for the crime.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations3 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations4 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects  (I)

There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...

Sports

Sports9 hours ago

Rangers extend Balogun’s contract by one year

Glasgow Rangers have extended Nigerian international, Leon Balogun’s contract by one year. The ex-Mainz centre back joined the Scottish giants...
Latest20 hours ago

Delta, Kano set new records at national sports festival

As the National Sports Festival (NSF) goes on, Team Delta has continued to dominate the wins at the festival, as...
Lagos issues travel advisory, route diversions for Saturday marathon Lagos issues travel advisory, route diversions for Saturday marathon
Latest24 hours ago

Lagos issues travel advisory, route diversions for Saturday marathon

The Lagos State Government has released a travel advisory for motorists and commuters ahead of this Saturday’s 6th Access Bank...
Latest2 days ago

FG not aware of any threat from Edo govt to stop sports festival –Ministry

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has said that it is unaware of any plans or threat by the...
Super Eagles Super Eagles
Latest2 days ago

Nigeria now 32nd on FIFA ranking, climbs four steps up

The latest FIFA World Ranking released on Wednesday for March has seen Nigeria moving four steps up from 36th to...

Latest Tech News

Latest19 hours ago

Nigeria’s ScholarX among GSMA £250,000 grant winners. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ScholarX features...
Latest2 days ago

Nigeria-based Premier Hub launches startup challenges. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria-based Premier Hub...
Latest3 days ago

Nigeria’s Xend Finance introduces DeFi tools to scale operations. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Xend Finance...
Latest4 days ago

Oracle loses multibillion-dollar case against Google

American information technology company, Oracle, has lost its age-long multibillion-dollar case against Google as the Supreme Court handed victory to...
Latest4 days ago

Nigerian Fintech, Sparkle, launches service to empower SMEs. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigerian Fintech launches...
Latest5 days ago

Microsoft to train 1,000 African women. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Microsoft to train...