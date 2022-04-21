Metro
Police releases PoS operator detained on Kuda Bank’s directive
The Point of Sale (PoS) operator, Olakunle AbdulGafar, who was arrested in Kuda Bank premises in Lagos for inquiring why his account was locked by the fintech startup, has been released by the police after spending 48 hours in custody.
AbdulGafar’s account was frozen by the bank on April 13 for an alleged breach of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s regulations on financial transactions.
Kuda had directed the PoS operator to reveal the source and purpose of the N577,000 he transferred to his account before he visited one of the firm’s branches on Tuesday.
His ordeals in the hands of the micro finance bank sparked angry reactions on social media.
READ ALSO: Kuda bank raises $55M at a $500M valuation. 1 other thing and a trivia
AbdulGafar, who confirmed his release on Twitter Thursday, wrote: “I want to appreciate you all for your support. I also want to use this opportunity to thank @kudabank for their professionalism towards securing my release from police custody. Thank you, Family and Friends. God bless Nigeria. God bless you all.”
His brother, Jamiu, took a swipe at Kuda Bank for poor handling of the matter.
“That’s for you o!!! This is a forced appreciation. @kudabank needs to be boycotted and y’all should see the injustice in this tweet lmao.
“They beat you up over your money and NG (Nigeria) police still told you to come online to thank them. This is a forceful appreciation. Don’t fall for it.”
