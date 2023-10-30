QuickRead: Supreme Court validation of Tinubu’s election. Four other stories we tracked and why they matter

The Supreme Court last week upheld President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 election.

The same week the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) confirmed the arrest of the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

These and three other stories we tracked dominated public discourse in Nigeria last week.

1. Supreme Court validation of Tinubu’s election.



On October 26, the apex court dismissed the appeals filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, for lack of merit.

The seven-member panel led by Justice Inyang Okoro thrashed all the arguments raised by the two men in their appeals.

Okoro, who read the judgement, said: “On the whole, having resolved all the issues against the appellants, it is my view that there is no merit in the appeals and they are hereby dismissed.

“The judgment of the court below delivered on September 6, 2023, affirming the election of the second respondent (Tinubu) as the duly elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is hereby affirmed.”

Why it matters

The apex court ruling effectively ended the protracted litigation on the outcome of the most-keenly contested presidential election in Nigeria’s history.

The verdict again points to the fact court cases are won on grounds of cogent, compelling, or substantial evidence and not on implausible tales and emotion.

In all, the legal battle and the resentments that trailed the last elections highlight the need for improvements in the nation’s electoral processes to achieve polls that are acceptable to all.

2. EFCC arrests ex-CBN governor, Emefiele



On October 26, the commission arrested the embattled former CBN governor shortly after he was released from custody by the Department of State Service (DSS).

A source in EFCC who confirmed the development to journalists said the anti-graft agency is probing Emefiele for alleged impropriety and compromise during his tenure as CBN governor.

He said: “Yes, Emefiele is currently in our (EFCC) custody; he was arrested last night less than an hour after the DSS freed him. He’s currently being interrogated at the Headquarters, as he’s being investigated for alleged misappropriation of funds amongst other things during his term as CBN governor.”

Why it matters

Emefiele’s unending travails suggest that some forces in the Tinubu government are determined to punish at all costs, the country’s former number one banker over the failed naira redesign policy which they alleged was targeted at their principal.

The latest development has further raised suspicions that the state instruments may have been deployed by these forces to fight perceived personal battles, especially between the president and former CBN governor.

3. Nigeria wins P&ID case in UK court



The Commercial Courts of England and Wales on October 23 overturned the $11 arbitration award to Process & Industrial Developments (P&ID) Limited.

Justice Robin Knowles, who delivered the verdict, held that P&ID secured the award against Nigeria by fraud.

He said: “In the circumstances and for the reasons I have sought to describe and explain, Nigeria succeeds in its challenge under section 68. I have not accepted all of Nigeria’s allegations. But the Awards were obtained by fraud and the Awards were and the way in which they were procured was contrary to public policy.”

Why it matters

Although the judgement put paid to the British Virgin Islands-based company’s bid to scam Nigeria through a failed gas processing and supply agreement, the ugly episode provides the country with major lessons on how the government will enter into contracts with entities, especially foreign ones.

It also strengthens the call for the government to entrust contract negotiation and other responsibilities of this magnitude to officials with a strong sense of responsibility and accountability.

The British handling of recent cases involving Nigeria provides the opportunity for the country to once again look at its institutions, especially the judiciary, and take a cue from the European nation on the delivery of justice devoid of sentiment and bias.

4. Senate recommends INEC’s unbundling



The Senate on October 22 recommended the unbundling of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to improve its efficiency ahead of future elections in the country.

In a communiqué issued at the end of its retreat in Ikot Ikpene, Akwa-Ibom State, the Red Chamber also resolved to make electronic transmission of results mandatory from the 2027 general elections.

The communiqué read: “INEC should be unbundled to improve its efficiency and effectiveness in the preparation and conduct of elections.

“Relating to the use of technology in elections, remove the ambiguity evident in Section 64 of the EA22. Also, make electronic transmission of results mandatory from the next general elections in 2027, including the uploading of polling unit-level results and result sheets used at different levels of result collation.”

Why it matters

The Senate may have hit the head on the clamour for the reset of the electoral body in readiness for future elections.

The resentments that trailed the last elections have reinforced the need for total reform of INEC, including the divestment of the president’s power on the appointment of key officials, to put the commission on the right footing to produce elections that are acceptable to all.

5. Afe Babalola on Nigeria’s politics



The founder of Afe Babalola University in Ado-Ekiti, Afe Babalola, lamented on October 22 that politics is the only lucrative industry in Nigeria today.

Babalola, who spoke at the university’s 11th convocation ceremony, noted that politics had taken precedence over education in the country.

He said: “I was the Pro-Chancellor of the University of Lagos and a young man came out with first class in Chemistry and had the highest score that year. I called him and said, ‘I am going to give you a scholarship to do your master’s.

“He was very happy and he agreed; he passed his masters. I had forgotten all about him, then he came in and said, ‘Sir, thank you for the scholarship given to me’ and I said ‘Yes, proceed to your Ph.D.’ and he said ‘No’ and I said ‘Why?

“He said, ‘My colleague who was in class with me in secondary school did not go to university; he is the chairman of the local government of my place. He is riding a car; he has a house.’ I was depressed.”

Why it matters

Babalola’s remark reinforces the call for a more comprehensive amendment to the constitution to make political offices less attractive in order to discourage self-serving individuals who see such positions as easy access to wealth.

The recent military putsch in some West African countries should remind Nigerian leaders of the need to gird their loin and put smiles on the faces of the citizens who have become victims of bad leadership for the better part of the last decades.

By Hamed Shobiye

