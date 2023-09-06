Reps summon 2 ministers, Accountant-General over failure of mass transit

The House of Representatives ad-hoc committee investigating the failure of the mass transit scheme in Nigeria has summoned the Minister of Finance and Coordinating for the Economy, Wale Edun, over the failure of the scheme.

The committee also summoned the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Anite Uzoka, Accountant-General for the Federation, Oluwatoyin Madein, and the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, for the same reason.

The Chairman of the committee, Victor Ogene, summoned the officials during the panel’s hearing on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the committee invited the ministers and others to supply it with requisite information on previous mass transit schemes in terms of disbursement.

The chairman added that the officials are expected to appear before the committee in September 11 and 12.

Ogene said: “Additionally, the clerk of this committee is to invite the Managing Director of the Infrastructure Bank to appear on the same day and time.”

He also asked the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) and the Road Transport Employers of Nigeria (RTEAN) to appear before the committee.

He, however, warned the invited officials and groups not to treat the invitation with levity, saying failure to appear before the panel would force the parliament to invoke its legislative power.

“Let me warn that this invitation is not frivolous, this is an invitation extended to them by the House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

“And if for any reason, any of them fail to honour this invitation, we shall invoke the full power of this committee as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, ” the chairman added.

