Rivers gov, Wike, challenges NBA to file petition over Oyigbo incident

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has challenged the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to file their petition to the panel of inquiry investigating activities of SARS, over extra- judicial killing in Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Wike who drew the line on Friday during his address at the Special Court Session to mark the beginning of 2020-2021 legal year at the State Judiciary complex, Port Harcourt, also faulted the position of the NBA over the extra- judicial killing in Oyigbo Local Government Area.

According to Wike, there was nothing like extra-judicial killing in the area as people refused to speak about the innocent people and military personnel killed by hoodlums in the area.

He said; “How will the NBA that is yet to make a formal submission to the Judicial Commission of Inquiry set up by the State to probe the atrocities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) will without evidence allege extrajudicial killings in Oyigbo.”

Violence had broken out in the Oyigbo area of the state in the wake of the #EndSARS protest. A number of people, including security operatives were reportedly killed in the area.

