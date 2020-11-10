‘You will end up like Saro-Wiwa’, Nnamdi Kanu tells Wike

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has told Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, that that he would end up like the late Ken Saro-Wiwa if he continued to deny that the state was part of Biafra.

Kanu, who was reacting to a recent report where the Ogoni people in Rivers State pleaded with the Federal Government to halt the ongoing construction of a prison facility and a cemetery on their land, said if Wike did not rise up to defend the Ogoni people, he would end up like Saro-Wiwa, the late Ogoni-born writer, television producer and environmental activist who was killed by then head of state, Gen Sani Abacha.

The IPOB leader accused the late Saro-Wiwa of betraying the Biafra dream which led to his death, and also admonished Gov. Wike that the same fate awaits him if he continues to fight against the existence of Biafra.

Kanu also cautioned leaders in Ogoniland to handle with caution the President Muhammdu Buhari;s government as they ‘have now resorted to building prison yards and cemeteries in your domain due to Saro-Wiwa”s mistake of betraying his own people of Biafra.’

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, November 9, Kanu wrote:

“A little over 50 years ago, a young pretender to the throne, Wike, is aspiring to occupy today, by the name Ken Saro-Wiwa, later named Wiwa, just as Nwike is now Wike instead of Nwike by removing the first letter ‘N’ in his Igbo surname, made the mistake of betraying his own, the people of Biafra.

“Wike, this is the same prize you will pay for your betrayal of Biafra but yours will be worse because the name Wike will no longer exist.

“You all must know that betrayal of your people never pays.”

Kanu warned that the lesson learnt in the execution of Saro-Wiwa by the Abacha administration should serve as an important lesson to the people of Ogoni Land and all those supporting Governor Wike.

